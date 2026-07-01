Oilers' Kasperi Kapanen: Sticking with Edmonton

Kapanen signed a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Oilers on Wednesday.

Kapanen was able to test the market but opted to stick in a familiar spot for another year. The 29-year-old winger produced eight goals, nine assists, 65 shots on net, 75 hits and 14 PIM over 41 regular-season outings with Edmonton last year. When healthy, he has previously shown 30-point potential, but fantasy managers should expect something more in the range of 20-25 points with moderate physicality if he continues to fill a middle-six role in 2026-27.