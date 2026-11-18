Kapanen produced a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

The 30-year-old winger opened the scoring midway through the first period while fighting for position in front of the Florida net -- a Mattias Ekholm shot hit Kapanen, and he was able to pounce on the loose puck and snap a quick shot past Jacob Markstrom. Kapanen then had a hand in a second-period tally by Vasily Podkolzin, as well as Leon Draisaitl's empty-netter in the third. It was Kapanen's first three-point performance since March 11, 2024, when he was a member of the Blues. Through 23 games for the Oilers this season, he's delivered six goals and 13 points while adding 49 hits, 30 shots on net and a minus-4 rating.