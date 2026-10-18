Kapanen scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Mammoth.

Kapanen was able to get a goal in the lopsided win, but his offense may take a downturn soon. He didn't feature on the power play in this contest after previously filling in for Zach Hyman (undisclosed) on the top unit. Kapanen has three goals, one assist, 12 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-4 rating across eight outings this season. If he doesn't reclaim a power-play spot, he'll have to do most of his scoring at even strength, though that's not a new thing for him.