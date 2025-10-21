Kapanen (undisclosed) will not be an option for Tuesday's road contest versus the Senators, according to Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

Kapanen is set to miss his first game of the season, as he was injured in Sunday's matchup against the Red Wings. The 2014 first-round selection has notched two assists and 16 hits while averaging 12:17 of ice time over six appearances this year. His next chance to play will be at home Thursday against Montreal.