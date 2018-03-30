The Oilers recalled Lowe from AHL Bakersfield on an emergency basis Friday.

Lowe's promotion indicates the Oilers may be dealing with one or more unreported injuries at defense ahead of Saturday's game against Calgary. The 2011 third-round pick has notched two goals and 14 points in 49 games with AHL Bakersfield this season.

