Lowe was sent down to AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday.

Lowe's brief two-game stint with the Oilers saw him log his first NHL game since the 2014-15 campaign when he was with Carolina. While playing for the Condors this season, the 25-year-old recorded two goals, 12 assists and 65 PIM. Looking ahead to 2018-19, the defenseman will likely top a short list of potential call-ups, but is unlikely to start the year in Edmonton.