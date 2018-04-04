Lowe was recalled on an emergency basis from AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.

With fellow blueliners Andrej Sekera (knee) and Yohann Auvitu (undisclosed) having been deemed out and doubtful, respectively, for Thursday's tilt against Vegas, Lowe will provide depth to Edmonton's defensive corps. Lowe has played two games in his NHL career, both with the Hurricanes in the 2014-15 season, and is likely to make his Oilers debut Thursday.