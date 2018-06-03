Lowe signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Oilers on Sunday, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Lowe turned 25 years old in March, and since he has three professional seasons under his belt with less than 80 NHL games played, he was set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1. However, the Oilers didn't let it get to that point. Lowe played just two games for Edmonton last season, as he suited up for 52 games for AHL Bakersfield and recorded two goals, 14 points and 65 PIM. The seventh defenseman roster spot may be open in 2018-19 if the Oilers choose not to re-sign Yohann Auvitu.