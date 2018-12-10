Oilers' Kevin Gravel: Barely seeing ice
Gravel logged a mere 11:45 of ice time versus Calgary on Sunday.
Gravel's minutes were the lowest of any Oilers defenseman Sunday. When he was on the ice, the Michigan native notched three bocks, one hit and one shot. Without a more consistent role, the 26-year-old won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.
