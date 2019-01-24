Oilers' Kevin Gravel: Not getting much ice time
Gravel was a healthy scratch for the final five games leading up to the All-Star break.
Gravel is anything but a viable fantasy commodity, with the defenseman putting up just 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) through his first 98 games in the NHL. However, he's listed at 6-foot-4 and 211 pounds, providing the Kings with some extra muscle whenever they get stacked against the more physical opponents across the league.
