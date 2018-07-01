Gravel inked a one-year, two-way contract worth $700,000 with the Oilers, Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca reports.

The 26-year-old Michigan native played 70 games with the Kings over the last three season, scoring just one goal and 10 points while averaging 13:57 of ice time per game. The two-way deal won't secure Gravel an NHL spot to start the season, Edmonton's relatively thin group of blueliners should give him a shot at some playing time.