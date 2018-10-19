Oilers' Kevin Gravel: Summoned by parent club
The Oilers recalled Gravel from AHL Utica on Friday.
Edmonton placed Matt Benning (undisclosed) on injured reserve in a corresponding move Friday, so Gravel will remain with the big club for the foreseeable future. The 26-year-old American is expected to skate with Evan Bouchard on the Oilers' third pairing against the Predators on Saturday.
