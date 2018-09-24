Gravel was placed on waivers by the Oilers on Monday in order to assign him to AHL Utica.

Gravel departure from training camp could be an indication that Evan Bouchard or Ethan Bear will secure a place on the 23-man roster for Opening Night. The 26-year-old Gravel should top Edmonton's list of potential blue line callups this season -- assuming he clears waivers.

