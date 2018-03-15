Oilers' Kirill Maksimov: Secures entry-level deal
Maksimov agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Edmonton on Thursday.
Maksimov burst onto the scene with 33 goals and 40 helpers in 59 games this season -- more points that his previous two junior seasons combined. The 18-year-old was selected by the Oilers in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft. The winger likely will spend at least one more year with OHL Niagara before getting a shot with AHL Bakersfield.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...