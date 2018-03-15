Oilers' Kirill Maksimov: Secures entry-level deal

Maksimov agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Edmonton on Thursday.

Maksimov burst onto the scene with 33 goals and 40 helpers in 59 games this season -- more points that his previous two junior seasons combined. The 18-year-old was selected by the Oilers in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft. The winger likely will spend at least one more year with OHL Niagara before getting a shot with AHL Bakersfield.