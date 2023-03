Kostin notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Kostin had been scratched for three of the last four games, but he drew back in with Zach Hyman (undisclosed) on the shelf. The 23-year-old Kostin has gotten on the scoresheet in five of his last six contests. He's up to 10 goals, nine assists, 45 shots on net, 55 PIM, 117 hits and a plus-13 rating through 43 outings, primarily as a bottom-six option.