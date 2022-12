Kostin notched an assist in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Kostin has three points over his last two games, as it appears he's starting to settle in with the Oilers. They've had him on the third line lately, though his 8:12 of ice time Friday was nothing to brad about. The 23-year-old winger is up to two goals, two assists, 19 shots on net, 26 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 12 outings while providing a physical presence in the bottom six.