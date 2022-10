Edmonton acquired Kostin from St. Louis on Sunday in exchange for defenseman Dmitri Samorukov.

Kostin was assigned to the minors on Saturday by the Blues after he cleared waivers. The 23-year-old forward picked up four goals and five assists in 40 games last season. Kostin has 11 points in 46 career NHL appearances after he was chosen with the No. 31 pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by St. Louis.