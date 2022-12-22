Kostin logged two assists, six hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

Head coach Jay Woodcroft put the lines in a blender for this one, with Kostin primarily playing alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark. Kostin's pair of helpers came on both of Janmark's goals in the game, snapping a five-game point drought for the former. The 23-year-old Kostin has six points, 48 hits, 20 shots on net, 15 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 18 appearances while averaging just 9:37 of ice time per game.