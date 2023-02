Kostin (undisclosed) is expected to play Wednesday against Detroit, according to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Kostin missed Sunday's 6-2 loss to Montreal because of the injury. He has nine goals and 13 points in 37 contests this season. Vincent Desharnais, who is dealing with an illness, will draw out of the lineup. Desharnais served as Edmonton's seventh defenseman Sunday, but with Kostin back, the Oilers are projected to dress 12 forwards and six blueliners.