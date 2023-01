Kostin scored a goal, went plus-2 and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Kostin has four goals over his last three games, and his tally Saturday was his second game-winner of the season. The 23-year-old winger is up to nine goals, 13 points, 38 shots on net, 38 PIM, 84 hits and a plus-8 rating through 29 appearances. He's solidified his place in the lineup by finding success alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the third line.