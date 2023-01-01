Kostin (lower body) was injured in the final moments of Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Jets, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Kostin needed help off the ice after sustaining an injury while the Oilers were pushing for a tying goal. The 23-year-old winger scored the Oilers' lone tally of the game, his third over the last two contests and his career-high fifth of the year. With Edmonton already missing Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) and Evander Kane (wrist), losing Kostin could have a significant impact, especially since he's just started to find his groove. More information on his status should be available prior to Tuesday's game versus the Kraken.