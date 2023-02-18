Kostin (undisclosed) was a late scratch for Friday's game against the Rangers, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Kostin has nine goals and 14 points in 38 contests while averaging 10:40 of ice time this season. He also missed Sunday's contest against Montreal because of an undisclosed injury, but it's not clear if his absence versus the Rangers is related to that. The Oilers don't currently have a healthy player on their roster to replace Kostin with, so they'll dress just 11 forwards and six defensemen Friday.