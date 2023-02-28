Kostin produced an assist, three hits and six PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Kostin atoned for his first penalty by setting up Connor McDavid's 50th goal of the year 15 seconds after he exited the sin bin. It was a double-minor for high-sticking late in the third period that squashed the Oilers' comeback hopes, though it's unlikely to have too much of a negative impact on Kostin's playing time. The 23-year-old has a helper in each of his last two outings, though he missed five games in between them with an illness. The winger is up to 15 points, 42 shots on net, 55 PIM, 104 hits and a plus-9 rating through 39 appearances with minutes in line with bottom-six usage despite occasional forays into a more significant role.