Kostin recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Coyotes.

Kostin picked up an assist on Derek Ryan's first-period tally before scoring a goal of his own in the third, beating Connor Ingram with a wrist shot following an Arizona turnover. The 23-year-old winger now has two goals and an assist through his first 11 games with Edmonton. Once a top prospect with St. Louis, Kostin offers some intriguing upside, but it's hard to trust him to provide consistent offense on the Oilers' fourth line.