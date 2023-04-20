Kostin scored a goal on two shots, added five hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 2.

Kostin snapped his four-game point drought with his tally early in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. The 23-year-old established himself with 21 points, 157 hits, 66 PIM and 56 shots on net in 57 regular-season games, primarily in a bottom-six role. He'll see similar usage in the postseason, though his physical play could give him some interest in fantasy, especially if the Oilers make a deep playoff run.