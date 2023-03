Kostin produced an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Kostin set up the second of Kailer Yamamoto's second-period tallies in the contest. Over his last four outings, Kostin has a goal and four assists. The 23-year-old remains in a bottom-six role, but he's up to 18 points, 44 shots on net, 111 hits, 55 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 41 games this season. He's averaged 10:33 of ice time per game, but he's made the most of it -- enough to be useful in deeper fantasy formats.