Kostin (illness) will be unavailable for Tuesday's matchup with Philadelphia.

Kostin, who will miss his third straight game, has produced nine goals, 14 points, 42 shots on net and 101 hits in 38 games this season. The Oilers will go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in Tuesday's contest versus the Flyers following recent recalls of Devin Shore and Vincent Desharnais from AHL Bakersfield.