Kostin managed an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Kostin was on an eight-game point drought prior to missing Sunday's game in Montreal with an undisclosed injury. He shook off the slump by setting up Derek Ryan's game-tying goal in the third period. Despite the recent lack of production, Kostin has been a good fit for the Oilers' bottom six with 14 points, 42 shots on net, 101 hits, 49 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 38 appearances.