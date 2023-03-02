Kostin contributed a goal, an assist and six hits in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Kostin notched a helper on Connor McDavid's second goal of the game and 52nd of the season in the first period. The 23-year-old Russian then potted his 10th goal of the year in the second period. Kostin skated in his 40th NHL game of the season, matching his total with the Blues last season, but he produced only four goals and nine points in that campaign. He's up to 17 points with Edmonton, four of which have come in his last three appearances.