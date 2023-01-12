Kostin scored twice on six shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Kostin scored late in the first period and added another goal in the second. He snapped a four-game point drought, and he saw 15:17 of ice time since the Oilers were able to rest their starts a bit in the blowout win. Kostin has seven tallies, a career-high 11 points, 36 shots on net, 38 PIM, 81 hits and a plus-4 rating through 27 contests. He's shown solid chemistry with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark, so Kostin could have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.