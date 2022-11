Kostin was summoned by Edmonton on Wednesday.

Kostin has two goals and four points in nine AHL contests this season. St. Louis selected him with the No. 31 pick in the 2017 draft, but he wasn't able to firmly establish himself with the Blues. He had four goals and nine points in 40 games with St. Louis last season while averaging 9:01 of ice time. The Blues dealt him to Edmonton on Oct. 9 in exchange for Dmitri Samorukov.