Kostin scored a goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Kostin's goal didn't change anything -- it came in the dying seconds of regulation, but it was his first as an Oiler. The 23-year-old winger missed Wednesday's game with visa issues, but he should be back in the lineup now that those have been resolved. He's up to 17 hits, 16 shots on net and four PIM through eight contests, serving mainly as a bottom-six option so far. Kostin had nine points in 40 outings with the Blues last year, so he could provide some depth scoring if his offense takes a step forward.