Kostin scored a goal and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-1 win over the Sharks.

Kostin has tallied three times over his last two games, and he's netted six of his eight goals this season since Dec. 30. The 23-year-old winger has added four helpers, 37 shots on net, 38 PIM, 82 hits and a plus-6 rating through 28 appearances. He has a steady middle-six role for the Oilers right now, and if he can keep scoring, he'll continue to build a resume as a depth forward in fantasy.