Kostin notched an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Kostin picked up his first point of the second round when he set up Nick Bjugstad's wraparound goal in the first period. While far from consistent, Kostin's been a surprising source of depth offense with three goals and two assists through 10 playoff outings. He's added 34 hits, nine shots on net, nine PIM and a plus-3 rating as a physical presence in the Oilers' bottom six.