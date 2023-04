Kostin scored twice, added an assist, went plus-3 and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Kostin put the Oilers ahead twice with his pair of goals, and he also helped out on Kailer Yamamoto's series-clinching tally. Playing in a bottom-six role, Kostin doesn't get many opportunities to make an impact on offense. He made his presence felt with three goals, one assist, seven shots on net and 20 hits through six contests in this first-round series.