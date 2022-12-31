Kostin scored a pair of goals on four shots, added six PIM and logged two hits in Friday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Kostin ended a nine-game goal drought Friday. He scored a goal in each of the first two periods to help the Oilers establish a lead far too large for the Kraken to overcome. The 23-year-old winger hasn't found a ton of consistency yet, but he's getting more valuable ice time alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in recent contests. Kostin has four goals, four assists, 26 shots on net, 62 hits, 21 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 21 appearances, putting him one point shy of the nine he had in 40 outings last season with the Blues.