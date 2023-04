Kostin scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Kostin opened the scoring at 9:36 of the second period, and he also set up Nick Bjugstad's goal a few minutes later. Prior to Wednesday, Kostin was stuck in a 10-game point drought, and he hadn't scored since March 1. The winger is up to 11 tallies ,21 points, 56 shots on net, 147 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 54 appearances.