Kostin (illness) won't be in the lineup Sunday versus Colorado, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Kostin will miss a second straight contest. The Oilers will play without Evander Kane (upper body) as well, so the team will dress just 17 skaters versus the Avalanche. Kostin has nine goals, 14 points, 42 shots on net and 101 hits in 38 games this season.