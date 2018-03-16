Oilers' Kris Russell: All but ruled out Saturday

Russell (undisclosed) is doubtful for Saturday's road game against the Panthers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

According to Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network, the shot-blocking extraordinaire wasn't on the ice for morning skate, which corroborates the notion that Russell is likely to miss out on game action Saturday. Russell's compiled 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) to complement 207 blocked shots this season, meaning he's likely to be owned in any fantasy league that counts two-way scoring.