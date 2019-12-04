Oilers' Kris Russell: Back in action
Russell (personal) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Ottawa, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Russell missed Sunday's clash with the Canucks while tending to a personal matter, but he'll be back in there Wednesday, skating alongside the recently recalled Joel Persson on the Oilers' bottom pairing. The stay-at-home defender has already racked up 42 hits and 63 blocked shots in 28 games this campaign.
