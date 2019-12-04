Russell (personal) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's matchup with Ottawa, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Russell missed Sunday's clash with the Canucks while tending to a personal matter, but he'll be back in there Wednesday, skating alongside the recently recalled Joel Persson on the Oilers' bottom pairing. The stay-at-home defender has already racked up 42 hits and 63 blocked shots in 28 games this campaign.