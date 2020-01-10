Oilers' Kris Russell: Back-to-back games with assist
Russell posted an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.
Russell skated only 11:46 in the game -- coach Dave Tippett likely wanted his top-four defensemen on the ice as the Oilers rallied. The 32-year-old blueliner has six assists, 89 blocked shots, 61 hits and 14 PIM through 45 contests. His increasingly limited role alongside youngster Caleb Jones makes Russell a non-factor in most fantasy formats.
