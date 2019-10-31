Russell skated alongside Matt Benning in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

With Joel Persson returning from a concussion, Russell was bumped down to the third pairing. He had two shots on goal and a blocked shot in 15:33 during the contest. Russell has only one assist but 34 blocked shots in 14 games for the Oilers. His steady defensive presence will keep him in the lineup, but it won't be enough to roster the 32-year-old outside of deep fantasy formats.