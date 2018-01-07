Oilers' Kris Russell: Blocks four shots
Russell fired two shots on goal and blocked four shots during a 4-1 defeat Sunday against Chicago.
Despite not finding the scoreboard Russell has been productive of late, notching three points in his last eight games. Primarily skating on the second line the 30-year-old has been averaging 18:35 of ice time, and despite not having a power-play presence, Russell leads all Edmonton defensemen with 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 42 games.
