Russell notched two assists, three blocked shots and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Russell set up Jesse Puljujarvi's second-period tally and added a secondary helper on Connor McDavid's game-winner in the third. With three assists in his last two games, Russell's on an unusually productive run. He has only six helpers, 33 blocks, 19 hits and 19 shots on net through 17 outings. He should see consistent playing time until William Lagesson (upper body) returns.