Russell (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, per CapFriendly transactions.

There was no mention of an injury to Russell in the official recap of Tuesday's 6-4 road win over the Avalanche, but he has, in fact, been placed on IR with forward Tobias Rieder (upper body) being removed from that same list. Russell's absence spells trouble for the Oilers netminders, as the 31-year-old has a penchant for blocking shots -- he's up to 1,701 blocks in his 12-year career.