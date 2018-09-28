Oilers' Kris Russell: Dealing with undisclosed injury

Russell (undisclosed) won't suit up for Saturday's preseason finale against Calgary.

Russell will travel to Sweden for Edmonton's Oct. 6 season opener against New Jersey, so there's no reason to believe he's in danger of missing any regular-season contests at this juncture. The 31-year-old shot-blocking specialist is a solid third-pair defender, but doesn't have enough offensive upside to warrant consideration in most fantasy formats.

