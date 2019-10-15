Oilers' Kris Russell: Defensively solid
Russell has 11 blocked shots and 11 hits through six games.
The veteran defenseman is still searching for his first point, but his primary purpose is to play defense. Russell had 185 blocked shots in 72 games last season to go with 16 points, and a similar output in 2019-20 would be expected if he can avoid serious injury.
