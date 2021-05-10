Russell (lower body) will miss the remainder of the regular season, and coach Dave Tippett said the defenseman's availability for the playoffs will be determined by when the postseason starts, Jason Gregor of TSn 1260 reports.

It sounds like Russell's injury is expected to linger for another week or so, as Edmonton's regular-season finale is scheduled for Saturday. The stay-at-home defenseman will finish the regular season with nine assists in 35 games, matching his production over 55 games in 2019-20.