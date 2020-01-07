Play

Russell notched an assist in Monday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Russell went 20 games between points, his last being an assist versus the Sharks on Nov. 19. The 32-year-old is hardly known for his offense -- Russell has only five helpers to go with 89 blocked shots, 60 hits and 12 PIM in 44 outings this season.

