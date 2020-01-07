Oilers' Kris Russell: Ends drought with helper
Russell notched an assist in Monday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Russell went 20 games between points, his last being an assist versus the Sharks on Nov. 19. The 32-year-old is hardly known for his offense -- Russell has only five helpers to go with 89 blocked shots, 60 hits and 12 PIM in 44 outings this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.