Oilers' Kris Russell: Enters concussion protocol
Russell (concussion) will be out for at least a week, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
The defenseman picked up the injury while skating before camp opened this week. Russell will be in the concussion protocol for at least seven days. Head injuries can be tough to pinpoint a timeline for, so it's unclear when Russell will be able to join the Oilers on for practice.
